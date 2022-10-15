D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 194 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Cowen reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock opened at $107.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

