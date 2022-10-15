D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,031 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $429,797,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $323.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $739.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.57 and its 200-day moving average is $451.38.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Argus lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $549.44.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

