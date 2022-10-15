D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,670 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.12% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

ADX stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 4,248 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $67,798.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.