D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.17 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 39,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

JD.com Stock Down 6.0 %

JD.com Company Profile

JD stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.