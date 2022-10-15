D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.29 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.2 %

WBA stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.15.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.