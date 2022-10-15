D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,759 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $34,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.05 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

