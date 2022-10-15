D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PEAK. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PEAK opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.