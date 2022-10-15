D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 243 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $115,536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after buying an additional 757,966 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $109.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

