D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

ETN stock opened at $134.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.92. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

