D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,414 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.35.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.