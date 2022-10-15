D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 3.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,830.88.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,508.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,895.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,618.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1,476.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

