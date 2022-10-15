D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,172 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Biogen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Biogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.31.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $264.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $286.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

