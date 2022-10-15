D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 439 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $341.76 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.56, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total value of $315,604.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $294,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total value of $315,604.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $294,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.56.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

