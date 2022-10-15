D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 532 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWAW. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 106,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 346.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ DWAW opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $40.05.

