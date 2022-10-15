D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,432 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.5 %

AEP opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average is $98.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

