Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €750.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($765.31) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($795.92) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €840.00 ($857.14) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €715.00 ($729.59) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €625.20 ($637.96) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a one year high of €260.55 ($265.87). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €652.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €621.57.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

