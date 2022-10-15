Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$147.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on X. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$147.89.

X opened at C$127.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$130.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$131.29. The company has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.68. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$121.42 and a 12 month high of C$139.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.6099998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

