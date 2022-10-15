Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CARE. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of CARE stock opened at C$2.52 on Wednesday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.17 and a 12 month high of C$8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.35 million and a P/E ratio of 5.86.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

