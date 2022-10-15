Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 193.6% in September

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 193.6% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Disco Stock Performance

Shares of DSCSY stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. Disco has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $63.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.12.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Featured Stories

