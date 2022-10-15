Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,403 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Dorman Products worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 88,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Price Performance

NASDAQ DORM opened at $89.97 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DORM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.