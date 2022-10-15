Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Up 5.2% After Earnings Beat

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.35. 11,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 685,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,032,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after buying an additional 140,065 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.33.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

