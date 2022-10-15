Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $82,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1,059.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PPL by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

NYSE:PPL opened at $24.50 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

