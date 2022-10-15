Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 308 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 308 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,160,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,766,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,140,000 after purchasing an additional 246,914 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.24.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB stock opened at $317.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.80 and a 200-day moving average of $432.97. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $316.04 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

