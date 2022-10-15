Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $76,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 135.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 88.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 63.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in V.F. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.