Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:EFSI opened at $36.40 on Friday. Eagle Financial Services has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $127.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Eagle Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

