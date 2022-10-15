Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

NYSE EMN opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

