Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.71.
Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of EMN opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average is $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after acquiring an additional 504,364 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,768,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $33,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.