Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EMN opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average is $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after acquiring an additional 504,364 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,768,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $33,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

