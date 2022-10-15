Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EOI opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $20.34.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
Featured Articles
