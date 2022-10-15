Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOI opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $20.34.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOI. Commons Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.