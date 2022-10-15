Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 255,870 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

