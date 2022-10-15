Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 194.1% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 121,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 78,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ENX stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $12.93.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.