Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,931 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $18,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.62. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

