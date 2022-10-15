Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.30. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

