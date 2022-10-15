Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($15.31) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($20.61) price objective on Engie in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on Engie in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on Engie in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ENGI opened at €11.94 ($12.19) on Wednesday. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($12.41) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($15.47). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.97.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.