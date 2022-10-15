Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report issued on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

KDP opened at $37.33 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 92,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $3,533,882.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,978,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,250,631.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 90,860 shares of company stock worth $3,495,258 and have sold 550,800 shares worth $20,881,109. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

