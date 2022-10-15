Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

