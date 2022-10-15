EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EVCI Career Colleges Stock Performance

Shares of EVCI stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. EVCI Career Colleges has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

Get EVCI Career Colleges alerts:

About EVCI Career Colleges

(Get Rating)

Read More

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

Receive News & Ratings for EVCI Career Colleges Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVCI Career Colleges and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.