Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 15.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,446,000 after purchasing an additional 323,653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Exponent by 195.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 79,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Exponent by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,088,000 after acquiring an additional 60,343 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Exponent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,112,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,234,000 after acquiring an additional 54,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,865,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,905,000 after acquiring an additional 49,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exponent Trading Down 1.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of EXPO opened at $87.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.34. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.97 and a 12-month high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

