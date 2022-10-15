Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Cut by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

