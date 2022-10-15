Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Lowered to C$700.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$725.00 to C$700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
Fairfax Financial Price Performance
Shares of FFH opened at C$619.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.33 billion and a PE ratio of 26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$650.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$669.47. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$498.61 and a 1-year high of C$716.59.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
