Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Lowered to C$700.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$725.00 to C$700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of FFH opened at C$619.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.33 billion and a PE ratio of 26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$650.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$669.47. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$498.61 and a 1-year high of C$716.59.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($47.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($45.51) by C($2.46). The firm had revenue of C$7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 85.6900077 EPS for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

