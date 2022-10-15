FB Financial (FBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $135.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FB Financial Price Performance

FBK opened at $41.69 on Friday. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

