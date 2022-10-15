Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,245 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 787.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDHY opened at $44.39 on Friday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $43.78 and a 52 week high of $56.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41.

