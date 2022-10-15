Financial Comparison: National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) vs. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Australia Bank and KeyCorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $9.39 billion 6.61 $4.79 billion N/A N/A KeyCorp $7.56 billion 2.03 $2.63 billion $2.28 7.23

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than KeyCorp.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares National Australia Bank and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A KeyCorp 28.53% 15.01% 1.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Australia Bank and KeyCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 KeyCorp 2 8 6 0 2.25

KeyCorp has a consensus target price of $22.93, indicating a potential upside of 39.16%. Given KeyCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. KeyCorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of KeyCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KeyCorp beats National Australia Bank on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, deposit accounts, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, farm management, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. National Australia Bank Limited also provides home loans; personal loans; business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of approximately 999 branches and 1,317 ATMs in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

