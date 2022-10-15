First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Acceptance Stock Up 0.7 %

FACO opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.29. First Acceptance has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

