First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 530 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,574 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.1 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.65. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.