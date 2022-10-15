First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Down 65.4% in September

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the September 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,999,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,964,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,321.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 610,515 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 933,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 420,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,281,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $27.22 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

