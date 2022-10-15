First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Lowered by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

FIXD opened at $42.69 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

