FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $266.45 Average PT from Brokerages

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT stock opened at $167.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $163.34 and a 1-year high of $282.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

