Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 69.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 237.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Flex Price Performance

Flex stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flex had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,768 shares of company stock worth $3,931,302. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Featured Articles

