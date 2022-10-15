Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Flowserve traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 7592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,703,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,308,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,470,000 after buying an additional 169,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,220,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,589,000 after buying an additional 106,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

