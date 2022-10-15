Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

